Cornell Cooperative Extension to host seed exchange this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering people a chance to stock up on free seeds and cuttings.

CCE horticulture educator Sue Gwise said she and master gardeners have collected seeds, mostly from native trees and wildflowers

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is called a seed, scion, and cutting exchange, although you don’t have to bring anything to swap.

It’s from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 12.

You need to register and you can do that by emailing sjg42@cornell.edu or calling 315-788-8450, extension 243.

