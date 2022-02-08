Court papers: suspect robbed $5K from bank by saying he had a bomb

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The suspect in Monday’s bank robbery in Massena allegedly stole $5,000 by passing a note to workers saying he had a bomb.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Jeffery Howell of Florida displayed the note at Massena Savings & Loan on Main Street.

The note stated that Howell “had a bomb and he wanted $5,000 and no one gets harmed,” according to the documents.

In addition, the papers state Howell injured Ryan Prentice’s hand as he fled from the bank.

7 News spoke with Massena Savings & Loan President Kirk Wilmshurst, who said Prentice cut his finger as he chased Howell through the neighborhood.

Wilmhurst confirmed Prentice, a bank vice president, was the man caught on surveillance cameras, running through backyards in pursuit of the robbery suspect.

According to Wilmhurst, Howell originally ran to a getaway car parked at Tim Hortons on Main Street. However, he said Prentice stood in front of the car so the driver couldn’t move.

He said Howell got out of the vehicle and started running. Wilmhurst said Prentice chased the suspect, who tossed the stolen money into a snowbank.

According to Wilmhurst, Prentice pursued Howell to a garage, where the suspect got into a car. He said police showed up at that moment.

Police said they took Howell into custody about two blocks away from the bank.

Wilmhurst said Prentice went back to the snowbank and recovered the money, which he turned over to police as evidence.

Howell is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.