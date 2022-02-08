Fire in Star Lake leaves 3 homeless

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Fire left three people homeless over the weekend in St. Lawrence County.

Volunteers from six departments were called to 292 Benson Mines Golf Course Road in the village of Star Lake shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said it appears the fire started in the kitchen before engulfing the rest of the two-story house.

There was no word on the cause of the blaze.

The American Red Cross said it provided emergency aid to two adults and a six-year-old child who lived in the home.

The agency gave them money for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing.

Red Cross volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

According to county property records, the home is owned by Murray and Terri Smithers of Oswegatchie.

