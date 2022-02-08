Advertisement

Food prices expected to keep rising

Food on a grocery store conveyor belt
Food on a grocery store conveyor belt(WWNY)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to open your wallet a little wider at the grocery checkout.

Economists at Goldman Sachs believe food prices will go up 5 to 6 percent this year.

That’s after they jumped 6.5 percent last year.

The Wall Street bank says food commodity prices are already up 6 percent this year and rising prices for things like fertilizer are going to make things worse.

It has all helped contribute to the highest overall rate of inflation the U.S. has seen in 39 years.

