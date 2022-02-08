Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - AAA says you haven’t paid these prices at the gas pumps since 2014.

GasBuddy analysts say Watertown’s gas price average is $3.50 this week. That’s an increase of four cents from last week. Although higher gas prices are common this time of year, experts say the cost of a gallon is higher than usual since oil is hovering around $90 a barrel.

Advice from experts is to shop around.

“The other thing, shop around when filling up simply because gas prices vary significantly, or can vary significantly from station to station. It’s important to know what’s a good deal and what’s not, and of course the GasBuddy app,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.

Experts also say to try to limit your fuel consumption to maximize mileage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.