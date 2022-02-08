Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops from Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Malone traveled to Potsdam Monday for a boy’s high school basketball match-up.
Ian VanWagner to Drago Jukic for the fast-break bucket.
Daniel Manor to Jukic at the high post for 2 more.
Malone’s Keegan McArdle with the steal and the bucket inside. Malone is up 32-13.
Reese Barrett with the put-back for the Huskies.
Jukic with the fast-break layup - and the foul.
Gunvir Johal dishes to Evan Dumas for the bucket.
Jace Hammond with the floater for 2 of his team-best 13 points.
Ansen Herrick skips inside for the basket.
Johal with the no-look pass to Zendann Poirier for the score.
Dumas off the steal for the bucket and one -- he also scored 13. VanWagner led Potsdam with 23.
Malone defeated Potsdam 91-53.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 64, South Jefferson 61
Lowville 78, Carthage 61
Harrisville 81, Hammond 36
St. Lawrence Central 67, Brushton-Moira 43
Heuvelton 86, Lisbon 61
Hermon-DeKalb 61, Morristown 36
Edward-Knox 86, Norwood-Norfolk 32
Massena 59, OFA 52
Malone 91, Potsdam 53
Gouverneur 63, Salmon River 30
Parishville-Hopkinton 50, St. Regis Falls 36
Tupper Lake 58, Colton-Pierrepont 47
Girls’ high school basketball
Lyme 37, LaFargeville 24
Lowville 54, Carthage 42
Thousand Islands 57, Sandy Creek 38
Watertown 54, Edwards-Knox 29
Harrisville 51, Tupper Lake 22
Canton 72, Salmon River 21
Hermon-DeKalb 66, Lisbon 30
Massena 55, OFA 24
Madrid-Waddington 36, Chateaugay 16
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Girls’ high school hockey
Malone 2, Plattsburgh 1
