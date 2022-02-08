Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops from Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Malone traveled to Potsdam Monday for a boy’s high school basketball match-up.

Ian VanWagner to Drago Jukic for the fast-break bucket.

Daniel Manor to Jukic at the high post for 2 more.

Malone’s Keegan McArdle with the steal and the bucket inside. Malone is up 32-13.

Reese Barrett with the put-back for the Huskies.

Jukic with the fast-break layup - and the foul.

Gunvir Johal dishes to Evan Dumas for the bucket.

Jace Hammond with the floater for 2 of his team-best 13 points.

Ansen Herrick skips inside for the basket.

Johal with the no-look pass to Zendann Poirier for the score.

Dumas off the steal for the bucket and one -- he also scored 13. VanWagner led Potsdam with 23.

Malone defeated Potsdam 91-53.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 64, South Jefferson 61

Lowville 78, Carthage 61

Harrisville 81, Hammond 36

St. Lawrence Central 67, Brushton-Moira 43

Heuvelton 86, Lisbon 61

Hermon-DeKalb 61, Morristown 36

Edward-Knox 86, Norwood-Norfolk 32

Massena 59, OFA 52

Malone 91, Potsdam 53

Gouverneur 63, Salmon River 30

Parishville-Hopkinton 50, St. Regis Falls 36

Tupper Lake 58, Colton-Pierrepont 47

Girls’ high school basketball

Lyme 37, LaFargeville 24

Lowville 54, Carthage 42

Thousand Islands 57, Sandy Creek 38

Watertown 54, Edwards-Knox 29

Harrisville 51, Tupper Lake 22

Canton 72, Salmon River 21

Hermon-DeKalb 66, Lisbon 30

Massena 55, OFA 24

Madrid-Waddington 36, Chateaugay 16

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 2, Plattsburgh 1

