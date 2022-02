WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean M. Augliano, 94, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away February 8, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.