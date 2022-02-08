Jellie plans to resign as Ogdensburg city manager, stay as fire chief

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Stephen Jellie plans to call it quits as Ogdensburg city manager. But, he wants to stay on in Ogdensburg as its full-time fire chief.

Jellie’s resignation will be effective July 8. He says that should give city council plenty of time to find a replacement.

He wants to serve after that as full-time fire chief. He currently carries that title in addition to his city manager one. He’s currently paid $1,500 a month for those extra duties.

He cites his family as a reason for wanting to make the change.

The memo he intends to send is directed to “Majority” council and ends with a pledge of loyalty to the “4 Horsemen.” And he wants to talk to them before talking to other council members.

This is the memo he said he intends to send:

Good Morning Majority Council!!

It has been a distinct honor and adventure to work for and with each of you. I hope my father is proud that I returned to his hometown to do some good for the many people that I know he cares about and truly need to see their city revive.

What started out as my wanting to help you all with the fire department certainly turned into a much greater venture and commitment for myself and my family.

As you all know, after 28 years of federal service all over the country, I began the biggest challenge of my life, having two baby boys (now 2 years old and 5 months old) and at age 52 I need to do all I can for as long as I can for them and my wife.

Effective 8 July 2022, I will conclude my time as your City Manager and resign. This notice period will provide adequate time to find a great city manager to take the baton from myself and lead the next phase of the revival of the Maple City. I will work diligently with all

of you on that search for the right person that can engage proactively with all members of city council and the public.

If you all approve, I would like to continue to work as your fire chief and advance the organization and its capability into the future, that is really where the heart and soul of my strength and talent is and I believe this group

will respond well to me when I can dedicate full attention to them.

Thank you all for the opportunity. I hope you all know I worked as hard for you all as I ever did for anyone at any assignment. I would appreciate the courtesy of talking with each of you before this is discussed outside the Majority Council members. My loyalty from the start was and always will be to the 4 Horsemen.

Respectfully,

Stephen

