Julia A. Zehr, 78, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Julia A. Zehr, 78, formerly of Sharp Road, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

A funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Evan Zehr officiating. Calling hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in the Martinsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her three children, Debra Richardson of Burlington, NC; Sue and Ed Croniser, Boonville, NY; Katrina and Daron Biro of Taberg, NY; three step-children, Lonnie Zehr of Croghan, NY; Nancy Zehr Spence of Brandon, MS; JoAnn and Gary Meador of Bartlett, TN; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carol and Bob Leach of Massena; Carey and Marcia Koster of Lowville; David Koster of Arizona; Rick Koster of Newport; Dennis and Tammy Koster of Arizona; Sunny Colley of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph, who passed away on November 17, 2021; three sons, Robert, Ralph, and Rodney Cobb, a son-in-law, Loren Richardson; a granddaughter, Courtney Cobb; a brother, George Koster; two sisters, Cindy Koster and Bonnie Rospendowski.

Julia was born on February 13, 1943 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Harold and Shirley Smith Koster and attended Lowville Academy. She married Ralph Cobb, their marriage later ended in divorce. On June 12, 1981, she married Joseph Zehr in Watertown, NY with Rev. Cornelius O’Kay officiating. The couple both worked for AMF, Lowville, NY, for many years, until their retirement. Julia loved to cook, bake and host family gatherings. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

