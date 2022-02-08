It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Kenneth M. Crossett of Lisbon on February 6, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Kenneth M. Crossett of Lisbon on February 6, 2022. Ken was born in Mohawk, NY on February 20, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Grace (Miller) Crossett.

Ken grew up in the Mohawk Valley and attended local schools until the untimely death of his father at which time he went to work to support his mother and five sisters. Ken moved to the north country when he met and married Bernice (Erwin) Crossett on October 13, 1973. Locally Ken worked as a carpenter and owned Crossett Silo Company.

Ken and Bernice lived most of their life together in Lisbon. Together they share a daughter and three grandchildren who were extra special to Ken: Alex, Adam, and Emma Gravlin. Ken is the father of nine children: Kenneth Crossett Jr, Kathleen Blanton, Kirk Crossett, Kimberly Manning, Klayton Crossett, Kevin Crossett, Kris Crossett, Christel Crossett, and Jerry Crossett.

In addition to his wife and children, Ken is survived by three sisters: Carol Mayo, Barbara Brooks, and Grace Crossett. Also, grandchildren: Amanda Stave, Kolby and Kody Crossett, Rebecca Huff, Andrew Crossett, Patricia Crossett, Kristopher Crossett, Emily Sawyer, Alex, Adam, and Emma Gravlin, and Brett and Kendra Crossett. He is further survived by several great-grandchildren and “honorary grandchildren” David, William, and Regan Pirie and Isabella Washburn. Ken was predeceased by sisters, Bessie Crossett and Diane Rodden and by a grandson, Patrick Crossett.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.