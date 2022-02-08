Late session registration underway at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration for Jefferson Community College’s late session courses is underway.

Shaunna Arnold coordinates JCC’s hospitality and tourism program. She says the late session is a good way for people to take classes in a shorter timeframe.

The eight-week classes start March 21.

There’s a Facebook live event at 6 p.m. on February 17 to give students a chance to learn more about the session.

You can learn more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2437.

