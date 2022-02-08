Advertisement

Lawrence R. Marilley, 86, of Watertown

Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence R. Marilley, 86, of Boyd Street, passed away on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.

Lawrence was born on November 8, 1935 in West Carthage, NY to the late Francis and Florence (Gruner) Marilley.

He was a faithful Jehovah Witnesses.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna Marilley; his children Jennifer H. Marilley, Watertown, NY and John (Shirley) D Marilley, Watertown, NY; two grandchildren Rachel and Nick; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph.

Along with his parents, Lawrence is predeceased by his brothers Harold, Gerald, Howard and Ernie.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

