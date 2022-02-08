A little lake effect snow for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places will get lake effect snow today, but it doesn’t look like anything to worry about.

The snow will focus mainly in the southern Tug Hill region and be on and off all day. Only an inch or so is expected, so no alerts are attached to it.

Other places will see mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be right around 30 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

It will be mostly cloud Wednesday, with rain in the afternoon likely mixing with snow into the evening.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a chance of snow Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.

It will be cloudy and in the upper 30s on Saturday. There’s a chance of snow in the morning.

It turns colder for at least a couple days. It will be 15 on Super Bowl Sunday and 20 on Valentine’s Day.

