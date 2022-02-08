Lowville teacher receives award

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville teacher has been recognized as one of the best.

During a surprise ceremony at the school Monday, agricultural teacher and FFA advisor Melvin Phelps was presented a $500 check and plaque in front of his colleagues and students who nominated him for the Golden Owl Award. While not receiving the top prize, Phelps was one out of only 11 people in the state up for the award.

“Being that person, I lived in the ag room when I was in high school, and I have lots of students that stayed in my room and come down and visit and life lessons and things like that. So, just having that impact and connection,” he said.

The honor is given to those who devote countless hours, often donate their own resources, and create change in the lives of students.

