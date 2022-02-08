Lyle William Lakins, 83, of Waddington

Lyle William Lakins, age 83 of Waddington passed peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on January 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lyle William Lakins, age 83 of Waddington passed peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on January 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. Lyle was born in Waddington, New York on November 24, 1938, the son of Dorothy Martin Lakins and Clarence Lakins. He was a lifelong Waddington resident until his health necessitated additional care. He was predeceased by his loving Grandparents, Fred William Martin and Sarah Hart Martin, his aunt, Millie J. Martin, his parents, two sisters and several other aunts and uncles. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Ross & Marion Martin of Clarksville, TN, an aunt, Elizabeth Snider of Massena, and many cousins, friends, and fellow sports aficionados in the local community.

He attended the Madrid-Waddington school system and was a proud M-W sports fan. Given his allegiance to M-W sports, he was honored by being inducted into the M-W Sports Hall of Fame as their greatest fan. In addition, the baseball field in Waddington was also named in his honor. In 2020, Waddington’s Mayor, Mike Zagrobelny, honored him by making his birthday Lyle Lakins Day for his contributions to local athletics and events. Lyle loved Waddington and its people and cherished those accolades.

Lyle had limitations in life. He overcame them by having a pure heart and a gentle soul. He genuinely cared about others and loved those around him. He was friendly, outgoing, polite, gracious, and considerate of others. Simply taking him to the store was a pleasure because he would always see people that he knew and always stopped to chat. He was truly a prince of a man.

Jaya Martin Meyer, Lyle’s favorite cousin in Tennessee, described him as follows: Lyle was pure joy; sunshine bottled up inside the sweetest of spirits. He laughed effortlessly, loved deeply, and had such a gentle way about him. All who knew him adored him. Lyle made those around him feel good just by being in his presence. He never held onto anger, and found happiness in the simplest things, like Spanky’s blueberry pancakes and his beloved NY Yankees. Those words accurately described him.

Special thanks from the family to the Massena Memorial Hospital ER staff and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for the outstanding care and treatment that they provided for him. In addition, thank you to the Martin and Snider families for their assistance and compassion for Lyle. Finally, thank you to the wonderful people of Waddington, NY for embracing Lyle and being so kind to him throughout his life.

In his memory, the family respectfully asks for a donation in his name to the Madrid-Waddington Athletic Department, in care of Athletic Director Brian Harmer, Madrid Waddington Central School, Madrid, NY 13660. There will be a memorial service for Lyle at the Waddington Pavilion that will be announced at a later date. On that day, we will all be Yellow Jacket fans and remember the life and legacy of Madrid-Waddington’s greatest fan and ambassador. Rest in peace sweet Cousin Lyle. You were loved and will be missed.

Lyle’s family will be celebrating his memory at their convenience. There are no public calling hours or services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Memorial Contributions may be acknowledged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

