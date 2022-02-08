Octavia Grace Reyes, infant, of Evans Mills

Infant Octavia Grace Reyes passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

A precious baby girl was born to Kylee Hall & Jose Reyes Jr. Heaven’s gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord.

Octavia came into this world too soon and was taken too soon. Although Octavia never spent any time with us on earth, she was very loved and touched many lives. Her big brother Timothy made sure that she knew how much we all loved her. Our little angel will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her parents and her big brother, Timothy Introvigne, of Evans Mills; her maternal grandparents, Michele Persha and Kirk Hall along with her paternal grandparents, Jose Reyes Sr., and Annette Bacon.

For anyone wanting to send the family flowers they prefer you use Grays Florist in Watertown, NY and they will be having Private Funeral Services on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

A Graveside Service and Interment will be held this spring in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage.

Condolences on line can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

