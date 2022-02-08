Owner questions Watertown Golf Club’s future because of ‘political debacle’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of Watertown Golf Club is calling the ongoing disputes over land near the course a “political debacle” and it’s causing him to question the future of the Thompson Park course.

Mike Lundy owns the land which includes 9 holes, the clubhouse and driving range - land that he says could be redeveloped if the current tensions continue.

“Between lawsuits and COVID and city policies, it hasn’t been fun,” said Lundy.

One issue that has continued to come up is the overflow parking adjacent to the course. City land used by golfers.

Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao believes that agreement shows the city giving preferential treatment to Watertown Golf Club.

City Council Member Cliff Olney agrees. He has brought an ordinance forward aimed at getting rid of the parking lot altogether - a matter that Lundy says will cause more problems at the park.

“Let’s face it, the streets at Thompson Park are narrow. We can put 100 cars backs out on the street,” he said.

In response to Olney’s resolution, Lundy wrote a letter to City Manager Ken Mix (seen at the bottom of this article) looking to clear up current land agreements between the two parties.

Lundy also says in the letter that the “political debacle” over the golf course could lead to the closure of it altogether and Lundy possibly using the club land for something else.

“So, there is 63 acres that we own that is probably one of the nicest locations in the whole community and there is a lot of other uses that could be that are valuable,” he said.

Council Member Patrick Hickey says he doesn’t appreciate the tone of the letter. He feels Lundy is making threats at the council to possibly change the landscape of Thompson Park.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says if Lundy decides to make changes one day, then that is his choice.

“He can do what he wants to do with it as long as the zoning is adequate for what he wants to do and that the plans that he wants to do can be achieved through the city channels,” she said.

We also reached out to council members Sarah Compo Pierce and Cliff Olney as well as Mayor Jeff Smith, but we did not hear back.

The overflow parking issue was tabled during Monday night’s council meeting because for any ordinance to be voted on the same day it’s introduced, it needs unanimous consent of council.

Smith was the lone person denying the vote.

It will be brought up again at the February 21 council meeting.

Lundy’s letter to the city manager:

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.