Phyllis J. Sayers, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. Sayers, 95, died, Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born October 3, 1926 in Harrisville, NY, a daughter of Frederick and Blanche (Cring) Valentine and she attended Harrisville school. She married Paul Sayers in Watertown, NY. Mr. Sayers died October 28, 2000.

Phyllis worked at Northland Electric Motors for 30 years and also owned and operated Frederick Cleaners, Watertown, NY. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, Watertown, NY. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

Surviving are eight children, Frances (Fred) Goutremout, Watertown, NY, Jean Sayers, Watertown, NY, Virginia (Robert) Syrotchen, Colorado Springs, CO, Phyllis (Tim) Burns, Black River, NY, Mary Smith and companion, Ron Taylor, Evans Mills, NY, Michael Sayers and companion, Cathy Tufo, Watertown, NY, Candice (Ronald) Zeller, Chaumont, NY, Ricky Sayers and companion, Karen Fiske, Watertown, NY; two sisters, Vivian O’Brien, Watertown, NY, Marilyn Cagwin, VA; a brother, Frederick Valentine, Brownville, NY; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her loving husband Paul, she was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, Jack and Charles, in childhood, and Donald Valentine, two sisters, Treva Shaw and Dorothea Randall, and a grandson, Robert Syrotchen.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Thuradsay, February 10, 2022 at Asbury United Methodist Church, (main entrance) 200 Parker Street, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Laura Calos, officiating.

Burial will be in Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville, NY, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church (mailing address) 327 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

