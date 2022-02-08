Ronald C. Stevens, 63, of Hermon, died, February 5, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. Stevens., 63, of Hermon, died, February 5, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will calling hours at the funeral home, February 19, 2022, 12 -2 PM, masks are required and all COVID protocols will be in effect.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Margaret, daughters, Linda Stevens and her significant other Matthew Martin of Hermon, Tina and her husband Steven House of Russell, his brothers, Dale Stevens of Lisbon, Eugene Stevens of Heuvelton, a sister, Dorothy Stevens of Heuvelton, 5 grandchildren, Logan Stevens, Joey Payne, Dartagnan House, Aiden Chase, and Tyler Bush, several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Jenny Bush, and a granddaughter, Serena Stevens.

Ron was born November 21, 1958, in Ogdensburg to the late, Charles and Pauline Howes Stevens. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1978. He married Margaret Hogg in July 1981 in Florida. Ron worked as a fuel deliveryman for Philly Fuels in Philadelphia, for many years. He loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, and driving muscle cars. He played Santa at day care centers or for anyone who wanted to take a picture with him.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

