Stefanik defends GOP censure of fellow House Republicans.

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik defended the Republican National Committee’s censure of two GOP House of Representatives colleagues during a news conference Tuesday.

Stefanik is the House Republican Conference chair, making her the third-most-powerful Republican in the House.

She defended the censure of Liz Cheney -- who she replaced as conference chair -- and Adam Kinzinger for being part of the January 6 commission investigating the insurrection.

Stefanik says GOP members have been clear in their condemnation of violence that day:

“As Republicans have been very clear, we condemn the violence on January 6. We also condemn the violence on 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings, including parts of Washington, DC., so we have been clear in that condemnation. House Democrats did not condemn the violence that happened all 2020 and we believe the January 6 commission is political theater. It’s about punishing partisan opponents and not getting to the real facts, which should be how can we ensure that the Capitol complex is safe not only for those of us who work here, but for the American people to come continue to advocate for policies they believe in.”

During their weekly news conference, House Republicans also addressed the growing danger of fentanyl and the rise in overdose deaths.

They also said they do not support congressional staff members unionizing.

