Advertisement

Susan Beutel-Hutchinson, 61, of Lorraine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan Beutel-Hutchinson, 61, of French Settlement Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, with her family at her side.

Susan, daughter of the late William R. & Rose “Rosie” (Molnar) Beutel, was born on August 12, 1960, in Watertown, NY. She attended school in Sackets Harbor. She worked as a cook for the Adams Country Club and Chappy’s for over 30 years, she retired in 2007 due to a disability.

She is survived by her companion, Van “Mike” Hutchinson, Lorraine; two daughters, Meghan Beutel, and Alexisa Carpenter, her sisters, Ann M. Beutel and Hans “Chuck” Luck of Carthage; Corina and William Nemier of Pierrepont Manor; and 7- grandchildren.

Susan is predeceased by her sister, Loretta Snyder and two brothers, Thomas and Kevin Beutel.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no public services. Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Beutel-Hutchinson, please visit Tribute Store

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Jean M. Augliano, 94, formerly of Carthage
Cheryl “Kayleen” Edwards, age 63 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at her home on February...
Cheryl “Kayleen” Edwards, 63, of Ogdensburg
It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Kenneth M. Crossett of Lisbon...
Kenneth M. Crossett, of Lisbon
Candles
Lawrence R. Marilley, 86, of Watertown

Obituaries

Julia A. Zehr, 78, formerly of Sharp Road, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Lewis...
Julia A. Zehr, 78, of Lowville
Lyle William Lakins, age 83 of Waddington passed peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation and...
Lyle William Lakins, 83, of Waddington
Infant Octavia Grace Reyes passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Samaritan...
Octavia Grace Reyes, infant, of Evans Mills
Phyllis J. Sayers, 95, died, Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home while under the care of...
Phyllis J. Sayers, 95, of Watertown
Candles
Grace E. Fuhrman, 81, of Watertown
Ronald C. Stevens, 63, of Hermon, died, February 5, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Ronald C. Stevens, 63, of Hermon