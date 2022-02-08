Susan Beutel-Hutchinson, 61, of Lorraine

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan Beutel-Hutchinson, 61, of French Settlement Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, with her family at her side.

Susan, daughter of the late William R. & Rose “Rosie” (Molnar) Beutel, was born on August 12, 1960, in Watertown, NY. She attended school in Sackets Harbor. She worked as a cook for the Adams Country Club and Chappy’s for over 30 years, she retired in 2007 due to a disability.

She is survived by her companion, Van “Mike” Hutchinson, Lorraine; two daughters, Meghan Beutel, and Alexisa Carpenter, her sisters, Ann M. Beutel and Hans “Chuck” Luck of Carthage; Corina and William Nemier of Pierrepont Manor; and 7- grandchildren.

Susan is predeceased by her sister, Loretta Snyder and two brothers, Thomas and Kevin Beutel.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no public services. Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

