Tri-county area sees 1 new COVID death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One new death was reported in the tri-county area on Monday.

It was in Lewis County. The pandemic’s death toll for the county is now 45.

There were 43 new cases reported since Saturday.

St. Lawrence County added 262 new infections between Saturday and Monday.

In Jefferson County, there were 145 new cases over the same time period.

