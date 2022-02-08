Advertisement

Tri-county area sees 1 new COVID death

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One new death was reported in the tri-county area on Monday.

It was in Lewis County. The pandemic’s death toll for the county is now 45.

There were 43 new cases reported since Saturday.

St. Lawrence County added 262 new infections between Saturday and Monday.

In Jefferson County, there were 145 new cases over the same time period.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Howell
Florida man accused of robbing Massena bank, pursuit caught on tape
No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather
A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash

Latest News

Melvin Phelps
Lowville teacher receives award
Melvin Phelps
WWNY Lowville teacher receives award
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Army firing soldiers, new congressional districts & more
WWNY From classroom to cosmos: Harrisville students’ experiment headed to space