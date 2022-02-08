Advertisement

Watertown grocery store giving away N-95 masks

Price Chopper on Arsenal Street is giving away free N-95 masks at its cash registers.
Price Chopper on Arsenal Street is giving away free N-95 masks at its cash registers.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown grocery store is helping to stop the spread of COVID in the community.

Price Chopper on Arsenal Street is giving away free N-95 masks at its cash registers.

The store got a shipment of 1,300 masks from the federal government Tuesday.

Store Manager Keith Darrah says employees are giving away up to 3 masks per person as long as supplies last, which might not be too much longer.

“At this time now, we’ve pretty much gone through most of them. We had somebody stationed at the front door, but now, we’re down to the last couple of boxes. So, we’re pretty much going through them fast,” he said.

Darrah says he’s not sure if the store will get more masks. He suspects that will depend on if the state’s mask mandate continues past Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Howell
Florida man accused of robbing Massena bank, pursuit caught on tape
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
Sherman Elementary School
Sherman Elementary moving to remote learning until at least Thursday
Face masks
Hochul to make decision Wednesday on mask mandate for businesses
No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday

Latest News

WWNY What does CDC mask guidance mean for NYS?
Area businesses, educators await word on mask mandates
Jeffery Howell
Court papers: suspect robbed $5K from bank by saying he had a bomb
Food on a grocery store conveyor belt
Food prices expected to keep rising
Todd Aldinger
Buffalo lawyer running for new 24th Congressional District seat