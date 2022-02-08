Watertown grocery store giving away N-95 masks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown grocery store is helping to stop the spread of COVID in the community.

Price Chopper on Arsenal Street is giving away free N-95 masks at its cash registers.

The store got a shipment of 1,300 masks from the federal government Tuesday.

Store Manager Keith Darrah says employees are giving away up to 3 masks per person as long as supplies last, which might not be too much longer.

“At this time now, we’ve pretty much gone through most of them. We had somebody stationed at the front door, but now, we’re down to the last couple of boxes. So, we’re pretty much going through them fast,” he said.

Darrah says he’s not sure if the store will get more masks. He suspects that will depend on if the state’s mask mandate continues past Thursday.

