Watertown’s city council fails to vote on parking lot removal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city lawmakers leave an ordinance doing away with a Thompson Park parking lot for another day.

An agenda item for the Watertown city council to consider Monday night aimed at getting rid of the overflow lot nearby the Watertown Golf Club.

But for any local law to be voted on the same day it’s introduced, it needs the unanimous consent of the council.

Mayor Jeff Smith was the lone member denying that vote.

Council member Cliff Olney brought the ordinance forward, saying it’s in the interest of fairness for all city businesses.

For years, Ives Hill Country Club Owner P.J. Simao has claimed the Watertown Golf Club gets preferential treatment from the city, which owns the lot, and leases land to the golf club.

By a 3-2 vote, however, council did approve a resolution to perform a phase one environmental assessment at the parking lot and to move to a more in-depth phase two assessment if contaminants are suspected.

The resolution, amended multiple times, originally called for that more in-depth study to be done first.

