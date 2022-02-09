Applications due soon for Boys & Girls State programs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of programs give high school juniors a chance to learn more about how government operates.

Gene Kuhar talked about American Legion Boys State and Judy Wallace talked about American Legion Auxiliary Girls State.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Boys State will be at SUNY Morrisville June 26 to July 1.

Applications are due by March 13 and can be found at nylegion.net/boys-state. You can take your application to your nearest American Legion Post and talk to an officer there about being sponsored.

Girls State will be at SUNY Brockport July 3-9.

The application deadline is March 15.

Call Judy at 315-489-2744 to apply. Learn more at empiregirlsstate.org.

