Bank VP shares story of chasing robbery suspect

Massena Savings & Loan Vice President Ryan Prentice
Massena Savings & Loan Vice President Ryan Prentice(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The man who ran after an alleged bank robber in Massena is sharing his story.

Massena Savings & Loan Vice President Ryan Prentice says once he figured out the bank had a robber Monday morning, he left the building, thinking he’d get a license plate.

But, as we know from residential surveillance video, Prentice chased the suspect until he was caught by police.

Prentice commends the bank staff, all of whom came to the work the next day.

“It’s easy for this story to get about me chasing him, but the real story is about what happened here at the bank and how everyone did what they are trained to do. Mine was probably an exercise of what not to do,” he said.

Village police charged 33-year-old Jeffery Howell of Florida with robbery and grand larceny.

