Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, of Hammond

Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, passed away Monday morning in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, passed away Monday morning in Watertown. She was born June 28, 1922 in Denmark, NY, daughter of Norman J. and Myrtle White LaLone. She graduated from Carthage High School and then received her LPN degree from Watertown BOCES. Beulah worked for over 30 years as an LPN at E.J. Noble Hospital, in Alexandria Bay. She was a member of the Chippewa Home Makers and the First Congregational Church of Morristown. She married Raymond H. Neuroth on March 20, 1942. The couple owned a farm in the town of Hammond for many years. Mr. Neuroth passed away April 9, 1993. She is survived by two sons Ronald (Barbara) and Terry (Sharol) of Hammond, 6 grandchildren , 18 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Bloss, brothers, Clarence, Clifford, Donnie and Harold LaLone, a grandson, Travis Neuroth and a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Hunter. Callings hours will be Friday, February 11th, from 7-9 pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A funeral service will be Saturday at 2pm at the First Congregational Church of Morristown, with the Rev. David Sheppard, officiating. Spring burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Morristown or Seaway Youth for Christ. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.