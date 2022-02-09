Advertisement

Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, passed away Monday morning in Watertown.
Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, passed away Monday morning in Watertown.(Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beulah B. Neuroth, 99, passed away Monday morning in Watertown. She was born June 28, 1922 in Denmark, NY, daughter of Norman J. and Myrtle White LaLone. She graduated from Carthage High School and then received her LPN degree from Watertown BOCES. Beulah worked for over 30 years as an LPN at E.J. Noble Hospital, in Alexandria Bay. She was a member of the Chippewa Home Makers and the First Congregational Church of Morristown. She married Raymond H. Neuroth on March 20, 1942. The couple owned a farm in the town of Hammond for many years. Mr. Neuroth passed away April 9, 1993. She is survived by two sons Ronald (Barbara) and Terry (Sharol) of Hammond, 6 grandchildren , 18 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Bloss, brothers, Clarence, Clifford, Donnie and Harold LaLone, a grandson, Travis Neuroth and a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Hunter. Callings hours will be Friday, February 11th, from 7-9 pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A funeral service will be Saturday at 2pm at the First Congregational Church of Morristown, with the Rev. David Sheppard, officiating. Spring burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Morristown or Seaway Youth for Christ. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Denny Fuller, 80, of Gouverneur
Jean M. Augliano
Jean M. Augliano, 94, formerly of Carthage
Candles
Ronald T. McGregor, 62, of Massena
Martha Langdon Lumley, 79, Passed away today February 4, 2022 in the presence of her family at...
Martha Langdon Lumley, 79, of Edwards

Obituaries

File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
June L. Holder, 89, lifelong resident of Brownville passed away Saturday, February 5th at...
June L. Holder, 89, of Brownville
Candles
Arlene C. Soditus, 90, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Sterling R. Grant, Jr. 37, formerly of Ogdensburg
Thousands lose power in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties
Erik Hanno with his wife
Lowville native headed to Super Bowl, will hang out with ‘Gronk’