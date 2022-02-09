Advertisement

Gouverneur twins find success in the ring

Gouverneur twins Randi and Rikki Griffith find success in the ring
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Randi and Rikki Griffith, twin sisters from Gouverneur, are the nicest people you will ever meet -- as long as it isn’t in the boxing ring.

These two are just about unbeatable in the ring, with one of the sisters making the national team...

Randi and Rikki Griffith both came away with silver glove titles at the national tournament in Missouri this past weekend.

For Randi, it’s been a whirlwind couple of months. She earned a spot on the U.S. National Boxing Team on December 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Both Randi and her sister Rikki gained inspiration in competing in boxing from dad Gordy, who owns the Gouverneur Boxing Club.

Randi will head to Colorado Springs, Colorado in May to train at the Team USA national training center.

She’s sad that her twin sister Rikki won’t be with her for the trip.

Both sisters have bright futures in the sport of boxing.

