Grand jury indicts man on animal cruelty charges

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 53-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting a dog.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brian Payne, no address available, on the following counts:

  • aggravated cruelty to animals
  • cruelty to animals
  • third-degree criminal mischief

According to the indictment, Payne intentionally shot a cocker spaniel with a shotgun on May 30, 2021 in the town of Philadelphia.

The dog was seriously injured and later died.

According to the indictment, the shooting resulted in medical bills exceeding $250.

