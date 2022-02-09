Grand jury indicts man on animal cruelty charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 53-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting a dog.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brian Payne, no address available, on the following counts:

aggravated cruelty to animals

cruelty to animals

third-degree criminal mischief

According to the indictment, Payne intentionally shot a cocker spaniel with a shotgun on May 30, 2021 in the town of Philadelphia.

The dog was seriously injured and later died.

According to the indictment, the shooting resulted in medical bills exceeding $250.

