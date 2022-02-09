Highlights & scores: Sackets Harbor downs Copenhagen in Frontier League semi

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League basketball playoffs got underway Tuesday night with the boys’ D Division semifinals.

It turned out to be a good night for the Patriots on the hardwood.

Copenhagan gets on the board. Jaaven Kloster takes it to the hoop for 2.

But Sackets Harbor dominates the first quarter.

Marcus Castine has the rebound and the basket.

Tyler Green slices his way inside for 2.

It’s Green again, this time from the top of the key.

How about Tyler Green again, stopping and popping for 2.

Green, this time with the dish to Austin Griner for the trifecta.

Tyler Green takes it down the lane for the bucket.

He would have 34 points in the game, 29 of them in the first half.

Final score: Sackets Harbor 65, Copenhagen 39.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 65, Copenhagen 39

Belleville Henderson 83, LaFargeville 35

Indian River 47, South Lewis 41

Lowville 56, South Jefferson 42

Beaver River 59, Thousand Islands 56

Chateaugay 48, Madrid-Waddington 44

Heuvelton 46, Hermon-DeKalb 36

Lisbon 78, Norwood-Norfolk 40

OFA 50, Salmon River 39

Tupper Lake 64, Brushton-Moira 32

Girls’ high school basketball

Hermon-DeKalb 74, Morristown 15

St. Regis Falls 43, Parishville-Hopkinton 30

Hammond 80, Harrisville 28

Colton-Pierrepont 42, Norwood-Norfolk 30

Sackets Harbor 48, Lyme 39

Gouverneur 69, Salmon River 22

Malone 60, Potsdam 24

Canton 53, St. Lawrence Central 44

General Brown 46, Immaculate Heart 25

Men’s college basketball

Hobart 64, St. Lawrence 49

SUNY Potsdam 80, SUNY Plattsburgh 67

SUNY Canton 89, NVU Lyndon 66

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Plattsburgh 68, SUNY Potsdam 60

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Potsdam 4, SUNY Canton 1

Section III Class B volleyball semifinal

Lowville 3, Chittenango 0

Section III Class A volleyball semifinal

New Hartford 3, Indian River 0

