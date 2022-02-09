Highlights & scores: Sackets Harbor downs Copenhagen in Frontier League semi
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League basketball playoffs got underway Tuesday night with the boys’ D Division semifinals.
It turned out to be a good night for the Patriots on the hardwood.
Copenhagan gets on the board. Jaaven Kloster takes it to the hoop for 2.
But Sackets Harbor dominates the first quarter.
Marcus Castine has the rebound and the basket.
Tyler Green slices his way inside for 2.
It’s Green again, this time from the top of the key.
How about Tyler Green again, stopping and popping for 2.
Green, this time with the dish to Austin Griner for the trifecta.
Tyler Green takes it down the lane for the bucket.
He would have 34 points in the game, 29 of them in the first half.
Final score: Sackets Harbor 65, Copenhagen 39.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 65, Copenhagen 39
Belleville Henderson 83, LaFargeville 35
Indian River 47, South Lewis 41
Lowville 56, South Jefferson 42
Beaver River 59, Thousand Islands 56
Chateaugay 48, Madrid-Waddington 44
Heuvelton 46, Hermon-DeKalb 36
Lisbon 78, Norwood-Norfolk 40
OFA 50, Salmon River 39
Tupper Lake 64, Brushton-Moira 32
Girls’ high school basketball
Hermon-DeKalb 74, Morristown 15
St. Regis Falls 43, Parishville-Hopkinton 30
Hammond 80, Harrisville 28
Colton-Pierrepont 42, Norwood-Norfolk 30
Sackets Harbor 48, Lyme 39
Gouverneur 69, Salmon River 22
Malone 60, Potsdam 24
Canton 53, St. Lawrence Central 44
General Brown 46, Immaculate Heart 25
Men’s college basketball
Hobart 64, St. Lawrence 49
SUNY Potsdam 80, SUNY Plattsburgh 67
SUNY Canton 89, NVU Lyndon 66
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Plattsburgh 68, SUNY Potsdam 60
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Potsdam 4, SUNY Canton 1
Section III Class B volleyball semifinal
Lowville 3, Chittenango 0
Section III Class A volleyball semifinal
New Hartford 3, Indian River 0
