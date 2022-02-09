Advertisement

Hochul to announce decision on broad New York mask mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National...
Gov. Kathy Hochul listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Room of the White House on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington.(Alex Brandon | AP / Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
7 News note: Gov. Kathy Hochul has a COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce Wednesday whether the state will extend a COVID-19 mask mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, like grocery stores, shops and offices.

The mandate was put in place in mid-December. It is set to expire Thursday unless the Democrat’s administration extends it.

Hochul has been hinting for several days that she would let the mandate lapse.

It isn’t clear, though, when the state might ease other masking mandates, like the one requiring face coverings in all schools.

Hochul said this week that she would like to see vaccination rates for children improve before she does away with that mandate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

