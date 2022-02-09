Advertisement

Hospice, jeweler team up to offer special jewelry

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County and Perrywinkle’s Fine Jewelry have joined forces to create a new jewelry line to benefit hospice.

Kathy Arendt from hospice and Kendralee Kittelson from Perriwinkle’s appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The jewelry line is called ‘Message of Love: The Memories Collection.’

Nurses at hospice are trained to take impressions of of loved ones’ fingerprints to be placed in jewelry.

Perriwinkle’s can also engrave messages, names and loved ones’ handwriting into pieces of jewelry.

Kittleson said many people are celebrating their children and other family members with the jewelry. It’s not just for people who have been helped by hospice.

Hospice receives 15 percent of the sales.

