Jean M. Augliano, 94, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jean M. Augliano
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jean M. Augliano, 94, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away February 8, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on January 20, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adelord and Alice (Sullivan) Kiah.

She married Louis J. Augliano Sr. on September 16, 1947 in Watertown.  Jean retired in 1979 from the Office of Personnel Management where she was a civil test examiner in the local area for many years.

She was a member of the Northern Choral Blend and member of the Degree of Pocahontas.  She enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her children, Kathleen (Kenneth) Smith, Citrus Springs, FL, Valerie Sinclair, Watertown, Louis (Lori) Augliano Jr., Watertown, Kent (Kim) Augliano, Harrisville and Jay Augliano, Watertown; 6 grandchildren, Nolan Sinclair, Kenneth J. Smith and Nicholas, Nathan, Marc, Tyler and Kurt Augliano; 3 great grandchildren, Harper and Cooper Sinclair and Gianna Augliano; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Louis J. Augliano Sr. on August 2, 1989, a daughter Tammy Quinn, a grandson, Terry Hanson, son in law, David Sinclair; and her brothers and sisters.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.  There will be no calling hours or funeral service.  Burial will be held in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

