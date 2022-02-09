Advertisement

June L. Holder, 89, of Brownville

Feb. 9, 2022
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - June L. Holder, 89, lifelong resident of Brownville passed away Saturday, February 5th at her home. A graveside service will be held in the Brownville Cemetery in the Spring. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. June married James Holder January 9, 1949. Mr. Holder passed away July 22,2019. June was born June 28, 1932 in Theresa, NY the daugher to the late Henry and Fern Fetterly LaLone. She worked for several years in the distribution department at the Watertown Daily Times. She is survived by her grandson, Seth (Nicole) Holder, Oneida, NY; granddaughter, Heather Smith, Arkport; great-grandson, Travis Holder; great-graddaughter, Tiffany Smith, her sister, Dora Herron and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her son, Robert Holder, 2 sisters, Emma Howell, Sally Greene, and 5 brothers, Clifford, Loren, Pete, Fred and Byron LaLone. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Judes Childrens Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

