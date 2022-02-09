Advertisement

Lewis County woman wins ‘Set for Life’ lottery

Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery
Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - One little lottery ticket is bringing big changes for a Lewis County woman.

A press of a button can change a life. That’s what Christina Merry learned last December after buying a lottery ticket from Sliders Food Mart in the town of Watson.

“When I scratched it off, I had to look at it three times to believe that it actually was what it was,” she said.

What it was: $5,000 a week for life.

Merry says she took as a lump sum of more than $2.8 million.

“I’ve never seen so much in my bank account,” she said.

Merry doesn’t plan on spending that money all in one place. She says she invested a big chunk of it, but has splurged a little.

“My husband and I have both purchased new vehicles,” she said.

Merry currently serves as the town of Watson clerk, a role she’s held for more than 15 years. But, because of the big win, she says her time with the town is coming to an end soon.

“I had vowed that if I was to ever win a substantial amount of money, I would resign from whatever job I had so that someone who needed the job could have that job,” she said.

It’s a substantial amount of money Merry says she never expected to win.

“I guess I was one of those once in a million,” she said.

One lucky lotto ticket - a ticket to a new life for Merry.

