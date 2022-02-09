Many state parks in TI region saw more visitors

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For a second straight year, New York state parks saw attendance numbers through the roof.

More than 78 million people visited state parks last year, including historic sites, campgrounds and trails.

In the Thousand Islands region, many of those people stayed the night.

“We have found that these were so popular that we have continued them onto this past season,” said Connie Barone, site manager of the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.

Barone is talking about informative panels she and her staff rolled out during the pandemic - an added attraction that she says brought more people to the site.

To put it into perspective, the battlefield had about 52,000 visitors in 2020 and more than 58,000 in 2021, a 10 percent increase in attendance

“I think this has certainly given us a learning opportunity on different ways to reach our visitors, whether it is on-site or with our virtual programming,” said Barone.

The battlefield is one of many state parks and historic sites across the state that saw increased traffic in 2021

Many of those people stayed overnight at campsites, in cabins or at local hotels, bringing in additional revenue to our local economy.

“Our lodging along the water, the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario in 2021 was up an excess of 20 percent over 2019. So, it wasn’t just a rebound over 2020, it was a rebound over the expectation that we had even before COVID,” said Thousand Islands International Tourism Council Director Corey Fram.

One of the biggest jumps in attendance in the Thousand Islands region was at Whetstone Gulf State Park in Lewis County, increasing from around 77,000 visitors in 2020 to more than 160,000 in 2021.

“It’s kind of tucked away and the pandemic caused people to come out and rediscover a lot of things that they even either kind of forgotten were in their backyards or never knew about,” said Peyton Taylor, regional director, New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, Thousand Islands State Park Region.

Robert Moses State Park in St. Lawrence County also saw a 20 percent increase last year.

While many state parks saw attendance go up, others did not. Beaches, like Southwick and Westcott in Jefferson County, saw attendance go down from other years.

But remember, we had one of the wettest summers on records last year.

See attendance numbers for state park facilities in Thousand Islands region

Attendance numbers for state parks in Thousand Islands region (WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.