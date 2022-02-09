Martha Langdon Lumley, 79, of Edwards

Martha Langdon Lumley, 79, Passed away today February 4, 2022 in the presence of her family at home. (Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Martha Langdon Lumley, 79, Passed away today February 4, 2022 in the presence of her family at home. She is preceded in death by her dad, Courtney Langdon and mother Hope Langdon and her daughter Heather McAlevey and her favorite dog Goober. She is survived and remembered lovingly by her husband Ethan Allen of 45 years, two sisters Elizabeth “Biffie “Ossip (Boca Raton, FL) and Sheila Garrett (Brunswick, ME) and three children Jennifer DiRocco (Portland, ME), Dorna and Robert Hathaway Jr (Edwards, NY) and Rev. Matthew and Stacy Drake (Richlands, NC). She has 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a cat Mithril who will miss her greatly. Martha was a longtime member of the Edwards United Methodist Church, Edwards and Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Departments a previous employee NYSARC, former owner of Lumley’s Eyeball Drywall and former proprietor of Lumley’s Hardware in Edwards. She was a Den Mother of Edwards Boy Scouts Troop, an Advanced Level Two NYS EMT and a longtime member of the Edwards Bowling League. Martha was a member of the Council for the Edwards Opera House and remained actively involved for many years. She loved reading, painting, spending time with family and friends, advocating for great causes in the community and enjoyed gardening and camping. She will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her dearly. A Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 19th at 1:00PM at Christian Life Center, 15 Edwards Road, Pitcairn, NY officiated by Pastor Terry Eakins of CLC Pitcairn and Pastor Matthew Drake of Richlands UPC in NC. A Celebration of Life will follow at Edwards Volunteer Fire Department at 115 New Street, Edwards, NY at 2:30PM. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Flowers or donations may be made in her honor to Edwards Ladies Auxiliary and Edwards Opera House.

