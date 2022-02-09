Morning Checkup: Long-Term Care at Samaritan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s room at Samaritan Summit Village for people who need a little help as they age.

Licensed nursing home administrator Sarah Trovato says the facility has several assisted living rooms available.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

As people need even more help, they can move to Summit Village’s skilled nursing side or to Samaritan Keep Home.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/long-term-care or by calling 315-782-7033.

Trovato also said Samaritan is looking at a new process for enrolling certified nursing assistants for long-term care.

She talks about that in the video, too.

