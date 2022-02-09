Our mild streak continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a fairly nice day.

It will be mainly dry and cloudy for most of the day. Highs will range from 35 to 40 degrees.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. That chance increases overnight and into Thursday morning. It could get a bit slushy by morning.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Thursday starts with mixed precipitation. It changes to snow and the day could end with more mixed precipitation.

Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We could see snow Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

It turns colder. Super Bowl Sunday will be dry and cold. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-teens.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper teens on Monday, which is Valentine’s Day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 20.

