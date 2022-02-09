Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - In the final days of evacuating Afghanistan, 10th Mountain Division soldiers went door to door in the U.S. Embassy where they found workers drunk and cowering.

That’s according to The Washington Post, which used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain 2,000 pages of an Army investigative report.

It details the life or death decisions made by U.S. soldiers and Marines sent in to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The journalist, interviewed on CNN, spoke to what a 10th Mountain Division officer told investigators.

“So, you’ve got, assumedly, maybe a colonel talking about what his own soldiers did and at least describing this effort to go room to room in the embassy, find people who had not left the rooms, basically get everybody out, and yes, there’s the allegation that some of them were drinking and some of the embassy personnel that they found were, more or less, cowering in the rooms,” said Dan Lamothe, journalist, The Washington Post.

According to the article, a Biden Administration official said they had not previously heard that allegation.

“Were there any truth to it, we presumably would not be learning of it six months after the fact,” the official is quoted as saying.

