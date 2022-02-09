Ronald T. McGregor, 62, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald T. McGregor age 62, passed away February 6, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. He was born November 18, 1959, in Potsdam NY, the son of James McGregor and Catherine (McCarthy) McGregor. He was a graduate of Norwood Norfolk High School. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. Earlier in life Ronald was a truck driver. With his wife Tina they owned an Auto Shop in St. Regis Falls where he sold, fixed cars, and had a limousine service. At the same time operating his business he was employed at St. Regis Falls Central School as a bus driver. Ronald loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren, camping as well as driving his mustang. He is survived by his wife, Tina (Dishaw) McGregor, His children, Kim McGregor of Massena, And Cathrine McGregor of Massena, His brother Paul (Shirley) McGregor of Raymondville, and Jean Barkley of Madrid. He was also survived by his four grandchildren, Isaac, Blake, Asa, and Cathrine. And many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Catherine (McCarthy) McGregor, and James McGregor, His children Jessica McGregor, and Ronald James McGregor “RJ” 1988. His brothers Edward McGregor and Donald McGregor as well as his sister Elizabeth Villnave. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s honor to the American Cancer Society. Respecting Ronald’s wishes services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com

