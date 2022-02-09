Sackets Harbor turns part of Lake Ontario into ice rink

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor has created an ice rink on part of Lake Ontario.

With a little help from a snow blower and cold temperatures, people can now take in the views of the lake while skating. Located near Market Square Park, the outdoor skating rink is now open.

Traditionally, the village constructs an outdoor rink behind the village fire hall and town offices.

“It’s actually easier this time of year to do it on the ice out here. It doesn’t melt as quickly in the sun, where as on the parking lot a day like this today, 37 (degrees), it would be totally thawed. We don’t have, like, a Zamboni yet; we’re going to try and kind of build a mini one. Some YouTube videos I’ve looked at to construct DIY ones from small rinks like this, we’re gonna give it a shot and see how it works,” said Mayor Alex Morgia.

He hopes with the right conditions next winter the village can support both the rink on Lake Ontario and a rink at the original location behind the fire hall.

