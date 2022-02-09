Advertisement

St. Lawrence County lawmaker not seeking reelection

Kevin Acres
Kevin Acres(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - An influential member of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will not be running for reelection.

Republican Kevin Acres represents District 8 on the board, which includes his town of Madrid.

He tells 7 News he is building a house in Waddington and that means he’ll be moving out of his district.

Acres does not plan on running in District 15, which is where he’ll be living. That seat is held by fellow Republican Rita Curran.

“I’ll miss it. We have a great administration and the department heads we have working for us are doing a wonderful job. And the employees that we have - We have 800 and some employees and it’s amazing the work that they do for the people of the county,” he said.

Acres was board chairman in 2017 and 2018.

He will endorse another candidate running in District 8, Ben Hull, who plans to formally announce his bid Thursday.

