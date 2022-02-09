State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating an incident at Heuvelton Central School, one the district superintendent calls “racist.” He’s not alone.

At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies on the Heuvelton High School gym floor. It’s a slang version of the ‘N-word.’

“One of my first thoughts was, ‘How stupid.’ And my second thought was, ‘I’m sick of this,’” said Amy Chisholm, parent of two Heuvelton students.

The students involved posted it to a private chat group on Tuesday. Someone in the group thought it wasn’t the least bit funny. He showed it to Chisholm’s oldest daughter. She showed her parents.

They know it wasn’t directly aimed at her, but Chisholm said she was “beyond upset.”

“This incident is just one of many my children have experienced regarding the color of their skin,” she said.

The staged slur made its way to social media and created a firestorm. Commenters say they or their children have been the targets of racial bullying at the school. Chisholm said it has been the same for her daughters, Mikaylah, a 7th grader and Maia, an 11th grader.

“Racial innuendos. Inappropriate language. You know, racial jokes – not funny. They have been directly called the N-word. They’ve been called stereotypical names,” she said.

District Superintendent Jesse Coburn says five students were involved. He says they’ve been dealt with according to the school’s code of conduct.

He said the school has worked on ways to be more inclusive the past several years. This past year, there has been more of a focus on making students of color feel welcome.

“Have we hit that level of achievement? No. So, there’s obviously more to be done,” said Coburn.

A coalition of groups plans a ‘March Against Racism’ for Saturday in Heuvelton. It was sparked by this racist incident at the school.

State police say they received an anonymous complaint about the posting. They have been investigating at the school.

