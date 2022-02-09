Advertisement

Stefanik endorsed by former President Trump

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stands with Donald Trump during the then-president's visit to Fort Drum.(WWNY)
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stands with Donald Trump during the then-president's visit to Fort Drum.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Elise Stefanik for her re-election campaign in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

President Trump praised Stefanik as “one of our America First movement’s greatest warriors.”

The north country congresswoman said she is “humbled and honored to once again have the endorsement of my good friend President Donald J. Trump.”

Stefanik brought Trump to Fort Drum in 2018. Last month, Stefanik attended a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Stefanik is running for her fifth term in office in the 21st Congressional District.

