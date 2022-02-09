Thousands lose power in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties are without power.

National Grid said 9,600 customers in St. Lawrence County and 21 in Jefferson County lost service at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson told 7 News, “Crews have responded, and efforts are underway to identify the cause and safely restore service to all customers by early evening.”

According to the utility’s outage map, the towns of Lisbon, Oswegatchie, Morristown, Hammond, Macomb, Gouverneur, Rossie, Alexandria and Theresa are affected.

