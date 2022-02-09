Advertisement

Veteran stabbed after stranger knocks on his door

The suspect is charged with attempted murder after police say he repeatedly stabbed the veteran. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC., SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WURTSBORO, N.Y. (News 12) - An Air Force veteran and his wife are shaken after a stranger knocked on their front door then attacked them, stabbing the man several times, police say.

James Defazio, a 64-year-old Air Force veteran, says he heard a knock at the door last Thursday at his home in Wurtsboro, New York, so he opened it for the stranger outside.

“Some guy asked me where he could buy groceries. I told him. Then, he asked me if he could use my bathroom,” Defazio said. “Next thing I know, I feel a knife going into my stomach inside. I went down. Then, he started stabbing me in the face and throat.”

Police identified the stranger as 21-year-old Brian Scott. He is now charged with attempted murder after police say he repeatedly stabbed the unsuspecting Defazio and held his wife against her will in what appears to be a random attack.

Barefoot and in pajamas, Defazio’s wife was able to escape to call for help at their neighbor’s house while her husband fought for his life.

“He ran after my wife, and I ran into the bedroom to get a shotgun. I went to load it, and he was in there. He took the shotgun, put the round in and cocked it. He put it in my face and told me he was going to kill me,” Defazio said.

Brian Scott, 21, is charged with attempted murder after police say he repeatedly stabbed...
Brian Scott, 21, is charged with attempted murder after police say he repeatedly stabbed 64-year-old James Defazio and held his wife against her will in what appears to be a random attack.(Source: Sullivan County Jail, News 12 Westchester via CNN)

Luckily, Scott didn’t shoot Defazio but instead allegedly ran back out to look for the victim’s wife. Defazio then locked himself inside a room until police arrived.

State police found Scott walking nearby. The victim’s shotgun was found tossed in the woods.

The couple is shaken but recovering from the attack. They say next time, they’ll rethink opening their front door.

“I think God was with me that day,” Defazio said.

Copyright 2022 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Howell
Florida man accused of robbing Massena bank, pursuit caught on tape
Stephen Jellie
Jellie plans to resign as Ogdensburg city manager, stay as fire chief
Jeffery Howell
Court papers: suspect robbed $5K from bank by saying he had a bomb
Fire
Fire in Star Lake leaves 3 homeless
Watertown city lawmakers leave an ordinance doing away with a Thompson Park parking lot for...
Watertown’s city council fails to vote on parking lot removal

Latest News

Randy & Rikki Griffith
Gouverneur twins find success in the ring
Tyler Green hits 2 of his 34 points for Sackets Harbor in a Frontier League D Division...
Highlights & scores: Sackets Harbor downs Copenhagen in Frontier League semi
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to claim child tax credit benefits on your taxes