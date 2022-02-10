Carol-Ann R. Warner, 81, of Colton

Carol-Ann R. Warner, 81, a resident of 200 Cottage Road, Colton, passed January 13, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol-Ann R. Warner, 81, a resident of 200 Cottage Road, Colton, passed January 13, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Carol is survived by her daughter, Cinthia Warner of Waddington, her son Donald (D.C.) C. Warner II, his wife Loretta Regan-Warner, and their two children Donovan and Natalie Warner of Pierrepont. She was predeceased by her parents.

Carol was born in Liverpool, NY on December 24, 1940, to the late Everette Read and Margarett Walters. She graduated from Liverpool High School and then went on to receive higher education at Cortland State University. She was a math and science teacher at Colton-Pierrepont Central School, as well as a devoted firefighter in the Colton Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon retirement, Carol enjoyed many activities. From skiing, canoeing, fishing, setting sail from Maine on the Lewis R French and the American Eagle, white-water rafting in Colorado, to spending winters in Florida walking the pier searching for dolphins and manatees. She loved her trips to Lake Placid with her daughter and grandchildren to watch The Stars on Ice figure-skating show. Above anything else, Carol’s favorite place was Arbuckle Pond. Having her daughter over to share the weekend, watching her grandchildren swim, fish, and grow, and keeping an eye out for the loons gave her immeasurable joy. She will be greatly missed.

A private family ceremony will be held in the spring at the family’s convenience. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. If one wishes, donations in Carol’s name can be made to the Colton Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Potsdam Humane Society.

