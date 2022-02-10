Advertisement

Denny Fuller, 80, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Denny Fuller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in...
Denny Fuller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.(Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Denny Fuller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 12th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Howard Maxson, pastor of Fowler Baptist Church, officiating and burial in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Denny was born in Gouverneur on November 3, 1941, the son of Rollin and Catherine “Kate” (Fields) Fuller.

He worked most of his life as an auto mechanic, retiring from Ford Motor Company in Gouverneur.

Denny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, going to the casino, sharing daily coffee or taking an offer of a free meal whenever he could from friends or family. He was a past member of the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.

Denny had married Charlotte O’Grodnick who predeceased him and he also spent many years with the love of his life Vicky Aldridge who passed away. He is also predeceased by his parents Rollin and Kate, a son Marvin Fuller, a daughter Denise Fuller, brothers Larry and Leon Fuller. Denny is survived by his children Kimberly and William Youngs of Gouverneur, Teasha and Jeff Hutton of Rossie, Denyell and Ben Hance of Indiana, stepchildren Tina and Sonny Gladle of DeKalb, Melissa and Frank Versailles of Oxbow, Allen and Denise Aldridge of Gouverneur, Richy Aldridge and his companion Michelle Shampine of Fowler, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Connie Fuller, Jerry Fuller, Carol Jesmer, Ronnie Fuller, and Roxanne Hopper, several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WTNY
Watertown lawmaker raises concerns about radio show featuring mayor
Horses hauled Patrick and Robin Moran's newly-built camp across the frozen waters of the St....
Horses drag camp across frozen St. Lawrence River
Candles
Donald A. “Joe” Burnham, 94, of Canton
Jane Hurley (88) died at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY on February 5th, 2022....
Jane Hurley, 88, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Santino Alteri
Watertown native aboard USS Cincinnati shares Bengals’ Super Bowl excitement
Ben Hull
Madrid man running for St. Lawrence County Legislature
Flu season
State reports downward trend of flu cases
Village of Copenhagen
Village takes control of Copenhagen Fire Department’s books
Sterling R. Grant, Jr., 37, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022 in...
Sterling R. Grant, Jr., 37, of Ogdensburg
Hugh O. Peets Jr., 71, of Beach Street, passed away on February 5, 2022 at his home with his...
Hugh O. Peets Jr., 71, of Massena