Denny Fuller, 80, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Denny Fuller, 80, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 12th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Howard Maxson, pastor of Fowler Baptist Church, officiating and burial in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

Denny was born in Gouverneur on November 3, 1941, the son of Rollin and Catherine “Kate” (Fields) Fuller.

He worked most of his life as an auto mechanic, retiring from Ford Motor Company in Gouverneur.

Denny enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, going to the casino, sharing daily coffee or taking an offer of a free meal whenever he could from friends or family. He was a past member of the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.

Denny had married Charlotte O’Grodnick who predeceased him and he also spent many years with the love of his life Vicky Aldridge who passed away. He is also predeceased by his parents Rollin and Kate, a son Marvin Fuller, a daughter Denise Fuller, brothers Larry and Leon Fuller. Denny is survived by his children Kimberly and William Youngs of Gouverneur, Teasha and Jeff Hutton of Rossie, Denyell and Ben Hance of Indiana, stepchildren Tina and Sonny Gladle of DeKalb, Melissa and Frank Versailles of Oxbow, Allen and Denise Aldridge of Gouverneur, Richy Aldridge and his companion Michelle Shampine of Fowler, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Connie Fuller, Jerry Fuller, Carol Jesmer, Ronnie Fuller, and Roxanne Hopper, several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.

