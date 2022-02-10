CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald A. “Joe” Burnham, 94, of Canton died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.

Joe was born February 15, 1927 in Pyrites, New York, a son of the late Aaron and Adelaide (Mousaw) Burnham. He attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Canton High School. On July 7, 1952 Joe married Evelyn Carpenter at St. Mary’s Rectory, Canton. Evelyn predeceased him on September 2, 2001.

Joe worked few different places in his younger years prior to becoming employed by the US Postal Service as a rural carrier in Canton. He retired after 33 years of dedicated service. I his retirement Joe worked for O’Leary Funeral Service as a funeral assistant. In his younger years, Joe was a Little League coach, enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing. More recently he enjoyed traveling and quilting and was a fan of SLU Girls Hockey.

Joe is survived by his five children, JoAnn Burnham (Michael McMahon); Charles (Mary-Beth) Burnham; Peter (Sandra) Burnham; Robert (Darlene) Burnham and John Burnham; grandchildren Doug Beachard, Christopher Burnham, David Burnham, Adam Burnham and Adelaide Burnham; great-grandchildren Daniel and Avery Burnham and Kali and Karyssa Beachard, his close friend Pauline Shean, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved Evelyn and his parents Aaron and Adelaide, he is predeceased by all his siblings, Lucille Wells, Robert Burnham, Irene Jenne, Dorothy Hill, Daniel Burnham, Virginia Kammerer and Marie Scala.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours for Joe will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Donald A. “Joe” Burnham are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

